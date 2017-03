PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Lisa Davis completed her 100th marathon last March. The Suffolk native has completed a marathon in all 50 states. She has completed races of over 100 miles, but none of that compares to what she just accomplished.

In January, Lisa Davis completed the Triple 7 Quest. That is run 7 marathons on 7 continents in 7 days. Lets find out what motivates Lisa Davis and head to Suffolk for this week’s edition of Reck on the Road.