Trial set to begin in Portsmouth wrongful death dispute

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A wrongful death trial involving the City of Portsmouth and the Portsmouth Police Department is scheduled to begin Tuesday.

Officers shot and killed Marshall Franklin in 2009 at his home on Campbell Street. Police said Franklin barricaded himself inside the house and fired first, injuring two officers.

Franklin’s family filed a $1.5 million lawsuit, claiming former Portsmouth Police Chief Ed Hargis and his officers were responsible for Marshall’s death.

The family says the police force was negligent in handling someone with mental illness.

A family member said Franklin was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and post-traumatic stress syndrome.

A 10 On Your Side investigation last fall found a dispute between what police say happened and what actually happened.

