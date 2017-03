VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Repairs will shut down part of Princess Anne Road in Virginia Beach later this week.

Starting at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, the southbound lanes of Princess Anne will be closed to traffic between Kempsville Greens Parkway and Brandywine Drive while crews fix a water service line.

There will be signs posted alerting drivers to the work.

The work should be finished by 6:30 a.m. Friday.