Norfolk man wins $150K in Virginia Lottery game

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk man won the $150,000 top prize in the Virginia Lottery’s Amazing 8s game.

Donald McNair wasn’t sure if the ticket in his hand was actually a winner.

“You know you didn’t win,” McNair’s wife said when he told her about the ticket.

It turns out the ticket really was a top prize winner. He bought it at the 7-Eleven at 3112 Azalea Garden Road in Norfolk.

McNair was the fourth player to claim the $150,000 prize in Amazing 8s. Just two days after he claimed his prize, the fifth and final top prize in that game was claimed, which means the game is closed. It’s the Virginia Lottery’s policy to close games once the last top prize is claimed.

The odds of winning that top prize in Amazing 8s were 1 in 832,320. The chances of winning any prize in Amazing 8s were 1 in 4.32.

McNair, who is retired, says he has no immediate plans for his winnings, except to help his family and church.