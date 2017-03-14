Nor’easter causes cancellations, delays at Norfolk International Airport

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Several departing and arriving flights from Norfolk International Airport were delayed or canceled Tuesday morning. There were also a handful of cancellations or delays at the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport in the early morning hours.

The nor’easter was expected to largely impact areas north of Hampton Roads. More than 7,600 flights are canceled because of the weather across the country and that is no different in Hampton Roads.

Victoria Mulligan told 10 On Your Side she is trying to get home to California. She says she almost rented a car to drive cross-country, but instead showed up at the airport Tuesday for one last effort.

“If I didn’t come back here to try and finagle a flight, I would have been stuck here tomorrow and who knows if I would have been stuck after that,” said Mulligan. “I guess it just goes to show, you need to be persistent.”

Steve Sterling, Deputy Executive Director at Norfolk Airport Authority, says their first priority is the safety of passengers.

“Here at Norfolk International Airport, our primary impact here is a lot of the flights from and to here are canceled and we generally result in a lot of air crafts being relocated to Norfolk airport for parking and storage during the storm,” said Sterling. “We are operating under normal conditions in terms of our airfield but the impact is quite a few cancelled arrivals and departures.”

Some passengers WAVY News spoke with Tuesday are stranded in Hampton Roads for two days before they can get to their destination.

Others were fortunate enough to get out Tuesday with minor delays, like the family of Aaron Woods. Woods is traveling to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Tennessee. He was diagnosed with brain cancer and needs get a check up. Saint Jude buys their airline tickets.

“If we’ve been delayed or canceled, they would have bought us new tickets — no cost to us. So, if we are canceled, we go a different day. So for us, we are a few of the lucky ones,” said Aaron’s father, Scott Woods.

Check the status of your flight at ORF here.