Naked man rescued from shaft at California sandwich restaurant

NAPA (KRON) — A naked man was rescued from a shaft at a Togo’s Sandwiches shop in Napa, California Tuesday morning.

Fire and police crews responded at around 8 a.m. to the shop located at 269 Soscol Avenue.

A man told WAVY sister station KRON that his coworker heard someone yelling for help.

The man knocked on the Togo’s door and told a woman who was working there that someone is calling for help.

It’s unclear how he became stuck but he said he was “looking for a wishing well.”

Crews were able to pull the man from the shaft after about an hour. He was taken to a hospital.