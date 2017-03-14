In The Kitchen: Greek and Grain Salad With Lemon Greek Yogurt Cheesecake Bars

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – March is National Nutrition Month so Lisa Raum, a registered dietitian and Nutrition Affairs program manager for the Southeast Dairy Association, came into our kitchen and helped us “Put Your Best Fork Forward.”

Lisa made for us a yummy and nutritious Red, White & Bleu Spinach Salad along with a Greek and Grain Salad plus Lemon Greek Yogurt Cheesecake Bars with Raspberry Swirl.

National Nutrition Month

For more recipes and information, visit SoutheastDairy.org

you can also find them on twitter @TheDairyRD and on facebook

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Southeast Dairy Association.