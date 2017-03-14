Hampton Lady Pirates draw Duke…again…in NCAA Tournament

HAMPTON (WAVY) – David Six’s initial thoughts on his team’s first-round opponent had nothing to with style, records or richness of the program. It was simply, “This is the third time.”

For the third time in the last seven trips to the NCAA Tournament, the 15-seed Hampton University Lady Pirates will face off with the 2-seed Duke.

“They’re a great team and a great program,” said Six, who’s team found out its seeding on Monday night. The Lady Pirates, a 3-seed in last weekend’s MEAC Tournament in Norfolk, captured the championship and the automatic bid with an upset win over top-seed Bethune-Cookman.

“I’m excited just to be given this opportunity, and to play agaisnt a wonderful team like Duke,” said Monnazjea Finney-Smith.

The Lady Pirates and Blue Devils will square off on Saturday night at 9:00 pm inside historic Cameron Indoor Stadium.