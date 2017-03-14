Flooding reported inside Bethel High School building

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A spokesperson with Hampton City Schools says there has been flooding at Bethel High School.

Diana Gulotta says staff at the school temporarily put students in George P. Phoenix School — which is behind Bethel. Staff are expected to move students back to Bethel.

Gulotta says they are able to clean up the flooding.

School had not started Tuesday when the flooding happened, and Gulotta says it was not expected to cause any large disruptions to classes.

The flooding happened as a Nor’easter brought high winds and rainfall to much of the region.

