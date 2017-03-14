Dogs rescued from fire in Bruton District of York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters rescued two dogs from a burning home on Penniman Rd in the Bruton District of York County early Tuesday morning. No people were at home at the time of the fire.

According to a news release from the York Fire Dept., crews responded to a home in the 1500 block of Penniman Road around 12:30 a.m. and found heavy fire coming through the roof the house.

Firefighters worked quickly and were able to bring the fire under control.

Firefighters rescued two dogs from the house that were turned over to York County Animal Control, according to the release.

The fire caused extensive damage to the home causing it partially collapse.

No one was injured.

The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.