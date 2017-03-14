CNU women head to Final Four, intent on winning “the whole thing”

NEWPORT NEWS (WAVY) – The celebration on Saturday night not only had Christopher Newport University’s players in tears, but also many of the parents.

“Even their fathers (were) crying,” said CNU head coach Bill Broderick, who’s team topped 30-0 Ohio Nothern for a spot in this weekend’s Division III Final Four.

“This is such a surreal experience,” said freshman guard Stephanie Seaman.

The Captains (29-2) are two wins away from the school’s first ever team national championship, but have to make it through top-ranked Amherst College on Friday night. It’s a challenge the Captains welcome with open arms.

“We’ve made it this far, so why stop here,” said Seaman.

“Let’s just keep going. Let’s win this whole thing.”