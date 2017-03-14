City council approves plan to use motel as William & Mary dorm

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Williamsburg City Council has voted to allow the College of William & Mary to use the Days Inn near campus as a dorm for upperclassmen.

The city’s planning commission supported the plan, but recommended certain conditions, including renovations, no more than 80 students in the facility and a 10-year limit on the special use permit.

Lee Ann Hartman with the City of Williamsburg says council approved a plan that would eventually allow 180 students to stay at the dorm.

“This is an important project for the university and good for the city because it allows us to keep more of our students in university operated housing,” college spokesperson Suzanne Seurattan told 10 On Your Side.

Some neighbors were opposed to the idea. But Seurattan said the school needs the space because of plans to close Landrum Hall for renovations.

“I know that some neighbors have expressed concerns, but I think all in all, we have really good students. Any student that is in university housing is under our student code of conduct and if there are any issues, we are prepared to respond,” she said.

Seurattan says the property will be in use as a student residence hall in time for the fall 2017 term.