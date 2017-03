NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A body was found inside of a car that was found Tuesday morning at Deep Creek Marina in Newport News.

Police spokesman Brandon Maynard confirmed that a body was found inside the car.

Police say a citizen located the car, a red Toyota Prius, Tuesday morning and called 911. The call came in around 7:30 a.m.

A Newport News Fire Department dive team found the body of a white male inside.

