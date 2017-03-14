Audience: Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association of Norfolk

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience Tuesday was from Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association of Norfolk. Leslie Garrett, former Norfolk police officer and CPAAAN Chairwoman told us about their upcoming special dinner celebration to honor those who step up in their communities to make Norfolk safer.
Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association of Norfolk
Crime Prevention Awards Dinner
Monday, March 20 at 6:30pm
DoubleTree by Hilton
1500 N. Military Highway
For More Information, call (757) 339-8091