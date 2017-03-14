Audience: Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association of Norfolk

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience Tuesday was from Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association of Norfolk. Leslie Garrett, former Norfolk police officer and CPAAAN Chairwoman told us about their upcoming special dinner celebration to honor those who step up in their communities to make Norfolk safer.

Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association of Norfolk

Crime Prevention Awards Dinner

Monday, March 20 at 6:30pm

DoubleTree by Hilton

1500 N. Military Highway

For More Information, call (757) 339-8091