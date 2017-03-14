2 teens injured after 50 shots fired in Nashville community center parking lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two 17-year-olds were injured Monday afternoon in a shooting at McFerrin Park in East Nashville.

Metro police confirm it happened at 4:30 p.m. when at least 50 shots were fired, leaving the parking lot riddled with shell casings.

One teenager was shot in the foot and the other in the leg. Both were taken to a nearby hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

At least 20 children were inside the park’s community center at the time of the shooting. Luckily, none of them were injured and they were evacuated to safe places.

“That’s horrifying. That really upsets me,” Elizabeth Covington told WAVY sister station WKRN News 2.

She was home at the time of the shootout.

“It sounded like firecrackers, like it was a lot of firecrackers like pop, pop, pop, pop, pop and then there was a brief pause and then more pop, pop, pop, pop, pop.”

Several gunshots hit the community center, breaking eight panes of glass and shattering windows. The McFerrin Community Center was closed and is expected to remain closed while repairs are made.

Covington describes the park a regular gathering spot for families and kids.

“It’s nice. There’s a bunch of kids playing. If it weren’t so cold and rainy there would have been a bunch of kids playing today.”

(Photo: WKRN)

Details surrounding the shooting and exactly what happened continue to be investigated.

According to authorities at the scene, it began when a White Honda pulled up and two masked suspects got out and opened fire. The car then took off toward nearby Dickerson Pike.

Police are still searching for the Honda as well as a gold or tan Chevrolet Suburban related to the shooting.

Officers also told News 2 they stopped a Dodge Charger as part of the investigation after it ran a stop sign in front of them at the scene. News 2 was told one of the two victims was inside the car and a gun was recovered from a 14-year-old. Both the driver of the Charger and the 14-year-old are being questioned.

Metro police said there was likely a fourth vehicle involved but they don’t have a description and are unsure of its involvement.

A second gun was also found by the community center.

An arrest has yet to be made. Anyone with information should call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.