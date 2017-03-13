Hampton Roads, northeast brace for impact from weather system

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A weather system is expected to bring heavy rains and strong winds to the Hampton Roads region Monday night into Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a nor’easter is threatening to drop more than a foot of snow on parts of the northeast. The threat of rain and snow prompted officials across the mid-Atlantic to prepare on Monday.

In Portsmouth, officials have opened up the Middle Street Garage for residents to park in — in case of flooding. Residents were told Monday to park in spaces not marked as “reserved space.”

Residents in the Windsor Woods area of Virginia Beach told 10 On Your Side’s Laura Caso they were nervous for the anticipated rains. The neighborhood experienced heavy flooding during Hurricane Matthew last October.

The Oceanfront on a cold and windy day – get ready for some heavy rain moving in soon. pic.twitter.com/cYEL5jjURR — Laura Caso (@LauraReports) March 13, 2017

The weather system was expected to have a possible impact on flights going into and out of Norfolk International Airport.

A few flights Monday afternoon were delayed or cancelled at Norfolk. The Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport showed no delays or cancellations Monday afternoon.

Amtrak announced Monday that it would operate on a modified scheduled for Tuesday, March 14. The Northeast Regional — which includes Norfolk — will run on a modified schedule, with some trains truncated or cancelled.

Other Amtrak services in New York, Boston and Washington, D.C. and will run on severe weather or limited schedules Tuesday.

The Office of Gov. Terry McAuliffe posted a picture to Twitter Monday of officials being briefed ahead of the expected storm. Residents were urged to prepare for the weather.

Gov receives briefing on winter #StormStella in the command center. Virginians should monitor their local conditions & begin preparing now. pic.twitter.com/SLJH20i6nW — Terry McAuliffe (@GovernorVA) March 13, 2017

10 On Your Side’s Laura Caso will have more on how Hampton Roads is preparing for the storm tonight on WAVY News 10 at 4.