Virginia, Virginia Tech earn NCAA Tournament bids

Through an up-and-down season, the Virginia Cavaliers heard their names called on Selection Sunday, earning a 5-seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament, and will face a dangerous 12-seed in North Carolina-Wilmington.

Virginia Tech, meanwhile, was tabbed as a 9-seed, and also has a tough matchup, drawing the 8-seed Wisconsin Badgers.

The Cavaliers (22-10, 11-7 Atlantic Coast Conference), throughout most of the season, have maintained their prowess as one of the best defensive units in the nation. And while their offense had shown significant improvement over the final three-game stretch of the regular season, it failed them mightily in a 71-58 quarterfinal loss to Notre Dame in the ACC Tournament.

Tony Bennett’s bunch may need as much offense as it can get, facing a Wilmington team who won the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament, and who’s 85.2 points per game ranks 10th in the country.

The Hokies (22-10, 10-8 ACC) have experienced a resurgent season under head coach Buzz Williams, and are headed back to the Big Dance for the first time since 2007. “Those are kids that have dreamed their whole life of having this opportunity,” said Williams after the team’s watch party at Cassel Coliseum.

“And along the path of pushing them further than they’re typically wiling to be pushed, you’re trying to explain to them, this is why.”

Tech will face the Big Ten Tournament runner-up Wisconsin, who’s last three seasons have ended in the Final Four, the NCAA championship game, and the Sweet 16, respectively.

UVA and UNC-Wilmington will tip off on Thursday at 12:40, while Virginia Tech and Wisconsin tip off at 9:40 on Thursday night.