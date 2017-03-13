Mayor Sessoms to deliver State of the City address Wednesday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Mayor Will Sessoms will speak at the annual State of the City address Wednesday.

Sessoms is expected to speak about business development initiatives, challenges and opportunities and provide city updates. The speech will touch on the Resort City’s future as well.

“Exciting times are upon us, and we are looking at the potential for some incredible transformative projects,” the mayor said in a news release Monday.

The State of the City address is set to take place from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Virginia Beach Convention Center.