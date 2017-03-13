Residents, officials gather to discuss proposed veterans care center

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Virginia Beach is holding a town hall meeting Monday to discuss a proposed veterans care center.

Gov. Terry McAuliffe announced the center in August of 2016.

The proposed center would be built on 24 acres off of a planned extension of Nimmo Parkway at West Neck Road, near Kellam High School.

McAuliffe said last August that the center would be a “state of the art” facility to provide nursing, short-term rehabilitative care and care for those with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

Construction on the facility is set to start sometime this fall with a projected opening for late 2019. Construction on the Nimmo Parkway extension is set for July 2018.

City officials and representatives with the Virginia Department of Veterans Services are expected to be on-hand at the town hall to answer questions.

