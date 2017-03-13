VCU, VT, UVA going dancing in the NCAA Tournament

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The 2017 NCAA Tournament is set and the VCU Rams are back in the field of 68 for a seventh straight year.

VCU (26-8) is the No. 10 seed in the West region and will face No. 7 seed St. Mary’s (28-4) from the West Coast Conference. The two will meet in Salt Lake City, UT, on Thursday March 16 at 7:40 p.m. (ET).

The Virginia Cavaliers (22-10) secured their fourth straight bid to the tournament. They are the No. 5 seed in the East region, beginning their run through the bracket on Thursday against CAA champion UNC-Wilmington (29-5), the No. 12 seed, in Orlando, FL, at 12:40 p.m. (ET). The Seahawks have guard Jordan Talley, a Henrico High School graduate.

Buzz Williams’ has the Virginia Tech Hokies (22-10) back in the NCAA Tournament as a No. 9 seed in the East region, the first tourney appearance for Tech since 2007. They take on No. 8 seed Wisconsin (25-8), the Big 10 Tournament runner-up, in Buffalo, NY on Thursday at 9:40 p.m. (ET).