VCU, VT, UVA going dancing in the NCAA Tournament

Virginia Tech head coach Buzz Williams yells to his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Notre Dame, Saturday, Jan 14, 2017, at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Va. Notre Dame won 76-71. (AP Photo/Don Petersen)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The 2017 NCAA Tournament is set and the VCU Rams are back in the field of 68 for a seventh straight year.

VCU (26-8) is the No. 10 seed in the West region and will face No. 7 seed St. Mary’s (28-4) from the West Coast Conference. The two will meet in Salt Lake City, UT, on Thursday March 16 at 7:40 p.m. (ET).

The Virginia Cavaliers (22-10) secured their fourth straight bid to the tournament. They are the No. 5 seed in the East region, beginning their run through the bracket on Thursday against CAA champion UNC-Wilmington (29-5), the No. 12 seed, in Orlando, FL, at 12:40 p.m. (ET). The Seahawks have guard Jordan Talley, a Henrico High School graduate.

Buzz Williams’ has the Virginia Tech Hokies (22-10) back in the NCAA Tournament as a No. 9 seed in the East region, the first tourney appearance for Tech since 2007. They take on No. 8 seed Wisconsin (25-8), the Big 10 Tournament runner-up, in Buffalo, NY on Thursday at 9:40 p.m. (ET).