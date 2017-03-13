Unoccupied Norfolk home damaged in overnight fire

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A single-story home in Norfolk was extensively damaged early Monday morning in a fire.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue officials say crews were called to Wellington Court around 3:20 a.m., and found flames showing through the roof. The building was found to be unoccupied.

Officials say damage to the building was extensive. The fire was brought under control around 3:45 a.m.

There were no injuries reported.

Fire marshals are working to determine what caused the fire.

