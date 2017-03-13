Two Ohio universities locked down due to report of shots fired

WILBERFORCE, Ohio (WDTN) – The campuses of Central State University and Wilberforce University were locked down Monday night.

An alert on the Central State’s website went out just before 9:00 p.m. Monday saying, “There’s a report of gunfire on campus. The campus is officially on lock down until further notice.”

CSU Alert: There is a report of gunfire on campus. The campus is officially on lockdown until further notice. — Central State Univ. (@CentralState87) March 14, 2017

WAVY sister station WDTN confirmed with Xenia police that both universities are on lock down, but dispatch gave no further details.

Crews on the scene say cars are being moved away from a certain building on Central State’s campus.

Both campuses are located in Wilberforce, Ohio, east of Dayton.

No further information about the incident was released.