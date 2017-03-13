Suspect in 2015 Oceanfront homicide to serve 4 years

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man accused of shooting and killing another man at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront will serve four years in prison.

Authorities say Tevin Oliver was sentenced to 10 years, but had six years suspended for an involuntary manslaughter charge.

Oliver was facing charges in the fatal shooting death of Stratton Mitchell in April of 2015 — at the same time as college beach weekend was happening. Police said in 2015 that the shooting was not related to college beach weekend.

Officers found Mitchell shot on Atlantic Avenue, near 25th Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Oilver was in the Navy at the time of the shooting.

