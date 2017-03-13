Portsmouth school bus involved in crash

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A Portsmouth school bus was involved in a crash with a pickup truck Monday afternoon.

Dispatchers confirmed it happened around 1:40 p.m.

An image from a WAVY viewer shows the bus and a white truck crashed at the intersection of Airline Boulevard and Elmhurst Lane.

Six people were on the bus and one person was in the truck, according to police. There were no injuries reported.

Cherise Newsome with Portsmouth Public Schools said the bus was carrying five students with the First College Program, and was on its way from TCC to Wilson High School. Their parents were notified from the scene.

Stay with WAVY for updates.