Portsmouth police chief rolls out new initiative to reduce gun violence

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police Chief Tonya Chapman on Monday began a new initiative to combat gun violence in the city.

The 1G-4-PEACE program allows residents to alert police through the Crime Line about guns on school property, illegal or stolen guns, felons in possession of a gun or people who have committed a crime with a gun that they still have.

1G-4-PEACE is part of the Community Awareness Reduction and Engagement (C.A.R.E.) program, which is dedicated to making the community aware of how they can reduce violence in their neighborhoods by engaging with law enforcement partners.

Notifying the Portsmouth Crime Line of a firearm related tip is easy — it only takes a text. Send “PORTSMOUTH 1G4PCE” along with your tip about the gun crime to the word “CRIMES” (274637). The tip is sent directly to the Portsmouth Crime Line. Tipsters remain 100 percent anonymous.

1G4PCE is for firearm-related tips only and is specific to the City of Portsmouth. To give information about any other crime, please omit the “1G4PCE” after “PORTSMOUTH” in your text tip.

“In continuing our efforts to build trust and collaborative partnerships with our community, we believe it is important to reward citizens for taking an active role in partnering with the Portsmouth Police Department in reducing crime and gun violence in our city,” said Chapman. “By reminding citizens of the partnership we have with the Portsmouth Crime Line who take anonymous tips and pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 if the tip leads to an arrest, we hope to generate a response to action within the community.”

Chief Chapman has also rolled out other programs and initiatives to build trust between officers and the community they serve.

“We are committed to the safety and well-being of every citizen in the City of Portsmouth,” Chief Chapman says. “The ultimate goal is to help make a difference in the community by reducing crime and enhancing the quality of life for all Portsmouth citizens.”