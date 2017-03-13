Police: Man arrested after 6-year-old accidentally shot in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Newport News say a 30-year-old man has been arrested after his 6-year-old daughter was accidentally shot in the leg last month.

Maurice Anthony Jones is facing charges that include reckless handling of a firearm and child abuse/neglect causing serious injury.

Police say officers were called to a home on Waterfront Circle Sunday night to check on the welfare of a juvenile. Jones’ girlfriend reportedly told police that the incident happened Feb. 26, after Jones’ daughters had come home from school.

Jones told officers that one of his daughters began running around the house, and accidentally knocked a firearm off of a bed. The gun then went off when it hit the ground, and a bullet hit both Jones and the 6-year-old in the leg.

Police say Jones did not call 911, did not take her to the hospital and treated her wound with a first aid kit.

Officers checked the child’s leg on Sunday and found a healing wound consistent with a gunshot on her right leg, according to police. A firearm was seized from the home.

Officers also reportedly found a marijuana grinder, plastic baggies and cigarillos on a table in the living room. Jones admitted to police that he had marijuana on him, and that he wanted to hide it prevent his girlfriend from getting in trouble.

Jones is also charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

10 On Your Side’s Andy Fox is working to learn the latest on the investigation.