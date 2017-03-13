Police charge two in Chesapeake pawn shop burglary

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Dean Everette walked into his S. Military Highway restaurant, Arbor Sun and Pub, one morning last month and saw fallen ceiling tiles on the tables, he said.

“I really didn’t think nothing of it. I just thought that they were old ceiling tiles and fell and then I started taking the trash out and the alarm went off to the pawn shop as I was walking by,” Everette said.

According to court documents, a police officer saw 21-year-old Gregory Wetherington III inside Chesapeake Pawn and Gun and a juvenile putting items from the business into a nearby truck.

Police charged both suspects and said they recovered five handguns and two boxes of ammunition stolen from the business.

“That’s scary that that would have been out on the streets. You don’t know what they were going to do with it,” Everette said.

Investigators believe at least one of the suspects entered into the attic of Everette’s pub, then through the wall of the pawn shop. Nothing was missing from the pub.

“We’re working on getting cameras installed and a security system. Got to have it. I mean, you know, it’s just, nowadays, there’s no getting around it,” Everette said.

The owner of Chesapeake Pawn and Gun declined to comment on the case.

A woman who answered the door at a home listed as the Wetherington residence said Gregory did not live there and that she had no comment. Wetherington’s attorney said he could not speak about the case.

Wetherington has been released from custody and is due back in court in May.