Police: Car window shot at following fight at Newport News party

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man had his car window shot out early Sunday morning during a party in Newport News.

Around 1:40 a.m., officers responded to the 9800 block of Warwick Boulevard for a report of gunshots heard. When police got to the scene, they saw several cars in a parking lot that left when they got there.

Officers saw a man wearing a black bucket hat and a motorcycle vest walking down a nearby street. Officers followed the man and were approached by three men. One of them, who would not provide his name, said there was a group having a party in the parking lot when he heard 10 gunshots.

Officers checked the area and located several casings on the ground. There were no other witnesses at the scene, so officers collected the casings and left the scene.

At about 2 a.m., a 21-year-old Hampton man called police, saying his vehicle was shot at while he was on the same street officers were on earlier.

The man told police he heard about a motorcycle club party and decided to attend. At some point during the party, the victim said a fight broke out and as it grew bigger, he decided to leave. While outside, the victim saw another fight near the parking lot. As the victim began driving away, he heard gunshots and then his window broke. The victim continued to drive away, dropped his friend off at home and called police.

No injuries were reported.

Police are still investigating this case. If you know anything, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.