‘Please help us’: Families beg for clues in Chesapeake double murder

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police say someone shot best friends Joshua Compton and Mason Jones in the head and ran away.

It’s been eight years since the double homicide, and detectives still have very few answers as to who pulled the trigger and why they killed the teenagers.

“They were good kids,” said Diane Compton. “They didn’t go robbing people or hurting people.”

Out of the darkest of situations, Compton and Jones’ mother, Kim Sherbet, have formed an unbreakable bond. The two women lost part of their worlds in 2009, and now they’re looking for any clues to patch their emotional wounds that’ll never fully heal.

“They were just fun-loving kids, and [Mason] was getting ready to turn 17 in about three more months,” said Sherbert. “It becomes something that you just don’t forget.”

Compton died nine days before his eighteenth birthday. The shooting happened in his home on Rowland Avenue, off Bainbridge Boulevard, in South Norfolk.

Mrs. Compton says her son and Jones were talking to two other boys at her front door around midnight on April 9, 2009. The quiet conversation, as she describes it, lasted about 15 minutes before she heard a quick succession of gunshots.

“I didn’t know what to do,” Mrs. Compton said. “All I could do is look at him and say, ‘Oh my God, what have you done? Oh my God, what have you done?'”

Mrs. Compton says she was watching television about 10 feet away from her front door. One of the bullets went into a wall above her head, she says.

She came eye-to-eye with the killer, who she says quickly ran out of her home and down the street.

“It was a very heinous crime,” said Detective Bobby Hatchell, who’s worked the case since the night of the crime. “One thing we do know for sure is that people or persons do know what happened.”

The double murder happened on a Wednesday and Hatchell has heard from Sherbert every Wednesday since.

“Now I have a personal vested interest in this. I want so bad to get them some results,” he said. “There’s been a lot of highs and we’ve had a lot of lows, too. Nothing has really come to fruition yet.”

Sherbert says the boys, who grew up about three blocks from each other, stayed away from trouble. She says they declined joining a gang when asked by other kids in the neighborhood.

“They were just satisfied with the life that they had,” said Sherbert. “They cut grass. They played pick-up football.”

Mrs. Compton and Sherbert both hope an arrest will help them find peace.

“If he had the nerve to come into someone’s home and kill two young kids like that, he’s capable of doing anything.”

The Chesapeake Police Department is asking anyone with information to anonymously call the Crimeline at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.