Parking near ODU: The frustration continues

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The headache of finding parking on 43rd Street near ODU continues.

10 On Your Side’s first story was about residents’ frustration with getting tickets for parking sideways in their own driveways. After that story aired, a board member of the homeowner’s association reached out to us and says the issues are much more than that.

Jeff Smith went to court three times before he had enough.

“I’ve paid a couple of tickets before. I said, ‘This is getting ridiculous.’ It’s become a very expensive thing,” he said.

Smith kept getting tickets because his driveway wasn’t built long enough and parked cars would block the sidewalk. He worked with the builder and fixed the sidewalk issue. But it didn’t fix the lack of parking.

“There is simply not enough parking on the street,” said Smith.

Smith is an ODU graduate who lives in Maryland. He bought the home when his son, who is a student, was looking for housing.

“We made this purchase for a number of reasons, but one of the reasons is to give my son a safe place to live where he can walk directly to school,” he said.

Smith is on the board of the homeowner’s association and says they submitted an application for residential parking on 43rd Street. They had a hearing with the city in September, but haven’t heard anything since then.

“That is just a dead end. I don’t know whether it’s approved, but they’ve never said, ‘We’ve rejected it,'” said Smith. “I’ve tried calling, I’ve tried emailing and they just don’t answer.”

A city spokeswoman says a senior transportation manager has been speaking with the management company that works for the homeowner’s association and assumed they were providing an update to the association.

Smith says he plans to keep the apartment after his son graduates — and keep fighting for more parking.

“We pay good money to buy these houses, we are paying taxes to the City of Norfolk and I think we’re due the same rights as anyone else who lives in Norfolk,” Smith said.

The city says part of the delay is due to staffing changes. They do have a meeting scheduled with ODU in the coming weeks to discuss the potential for street parking on 43rd Street, because the area is so close to ODU facilities.