Newport News police experiencing phone outage at headquarters

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Newport News Police Department says it is experiencing technical difficulties with its phone system at headquarters.

Police say the public will be unable to call headquarters with an questions or police reports as a result of an outage. Members of the public are asked to call 911 if it is an emergency.

Police say 911 is not affected by the outage. The public can also reach police at the non-emergency number: 757-247-2500.

