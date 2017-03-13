New HRRJ superintendent set to take over amid recent inmate death

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A new superintendent is expected to take over at the Hampton Roads Regional Jail Monday, as the facility is already under the microscope from federal investigators.

Ronaldo Myers is set to be sworn-in to the post just one day after the death of an inmate at the jail. Jakim Funderburk was found dead in his cell Sunday with a bed sheet tied around his neck.

Funderburk had been there since December of 2016.

Myers will be the jail’s fourth superintendent in seven months. The jail had been looking for a permanent superintendent following the retirement of Col. David L. Simons in October of 2016.

Myers most recently worked as a director of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Columbia, South Carolina.

He takes command after more than a year and a half of turmoil at the jail — which included the deaths of two inmates.

Federal authorities are investigating if the facility violated the inmates’ constitutional rights. The NAACP wants the jail to hold off on swearing-in Myers, and is questioning his past in South Carolina.

Myers and Interim Superintendent Jim O’Sullivan are expected to take questions from members of the media Monday morning.

