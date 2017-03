PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Stephanie Cooke, our film critic, went back in time to watch Kong:Skull Island. It takes place at the end of the Vietnam war and is about a big gorilla.

Did you see the movie? What did you think? What movie should Stephanie review next week?

Tweet her @HRShowEPSteph and let’s talk movies!



This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Cinema Cafe.