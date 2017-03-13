Man accused of stabbing woman during fight in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A man is facing an aggravated malicious wounding charge in connection to an alleged stabbing in Gloucester.

The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office says around 9:15 p.m. on Monday, March 6, a woman was reportedly stabbed at a home in the 5000 block of Route 17 during an altercation. The woman was taken to Riverside Walter Reed Hospital with injuries to her left chest area. She was treated and later released.

52-year-old Gary Scott Motley, Sr. was arrested at the scene.