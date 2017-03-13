Man accused of chasing juveniles after his vehicle was stolen

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man chased after some juveniles Sunday morning after his vehicle was stolen.

At 11:16 a.m., officers were called to the 1000 block of 37th Street after a stolen vehicle was found. The owner, a 51-year-old Newport News man, arrived at the scene to recover his vehicle. Police say he was very agitated that his car was stolen and was unhappy with police response. He reportedly said he’d handle the problem himself.

Police told the owner they would take care of the male juvenile suspect in the incident. The owner then left the area.

Around 11:56 a.m., police responded to a home in the 1000 block of 33rd Street. Police say the owner of the stolen vehicle approached the mother of a male juvenile he believed to be involved in the theft of his car.

At 12:19 p.m., police were dispatched to the 800 block of 35th Street, where the owner was reportedly chasing two male juveniles with his truck. Authorities say the juveniles were running through Marshall Courts property.

According to police, the owner had driven his vehicle off the road and onto the courtyard chasing the juveniles. The juveniles told officers they were nearly hit by the vehicle.

Police are still investigating. Charges are pending.