Local congressmen appear at Hampton Roads Pride event

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Local congressmen Bobby Scott (D-Va.) and Scott Taylor (R-Va.) appeared at the Hampton Roads Pride’s 2017 launch party over the weekend.

Scott tweeted a photo Sunday showing the two men at the private event. In the tweet, Scott said, “We’ve made tremendous progress towards ensuring equality for all, but there’s work left to do!”

Taylor recently introduced legislation to expand housing protection based on sexual orientation or gender identity. It was believed to be the first time a Republican lawmaker was the initial sponsor on such a bill.

