In The Kitchen: Turkey Avocado Panini and BBQ Chicken Pizza

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Jeff Rhoades from Your Pie brought his assistant Luke into our kitchen to get us pumped up for Pie Day! Tuesday March 3.14 is pie day and to celebrate Your Pie is offering pizza, panini, beer and combos for $3.14.

So to celebrate, Jeff and Luke made for us Turkey Avocado Panini and BBQ Chicken Pizza.

You can book the mobile oven for birthday parties, corporate events, festivals, pool parties..etc.

Two Locations – Wards Corner and Hilltop North

March Craft Series: Turkey Avocado Panini, Root Beer Float and SweetWater specialty brews

Your Pie – Wards Corner

Norfolk

(757) 502-7679

Your Pie – Hilltop North

Virginia Beach

(757) 222-7616

Follow on Facebook and Instagram for specials, events, sales, promotions and more!

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Your Pie.