In The Kitchen: Turkey Avocado Panini and BBQ Chicken Pizza

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Jeff Rhoades from Your Pie brought his assistant Luke into our kitchen to get us pumped up for Pie Day! Tuesday March 3.14 is pie day and to celebrate Your Pie is offering pizza, panini, beer and combos for $3.14.
So to celebrate, Jeff and Luke made for us Turkey Avocado Panini and BBQ Chicken Pizza.
You can book the mobile oven for birthday parties, corporate events, festivals, pool parties..etc.
Two Locations – Wards Corner and Hilltop North
March Craft Series: Turkey Avocado Panini, Root Beer Float and SweetWater specialty brews
Your Pie – Wards Corner
Norfolk
(757) 502-7679
Your Pie – Hilltop North
Virginia Beach
(757) 222-7616
