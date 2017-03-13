Head-on collision shuts down Denbigh Boulevard in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A three-car accident has shut down both directions of Denbigh Boulevard Monday night.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 8:04 p.m. just before Rip’s Food Store.

According to authorities, the two vehicles collided and a third car following behind ran into both. Two people were taken to Riverside Mary Immaculate Hospital.

It’s not clear how badly the two people were hurt, but a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office believes at least one passenger may be in critical condition.

A detour is in place.

All EB & WB lanes blocked on Denbigh Blvd (VA-173) due to crash @YorkCountyVAGov. Detour in place, motorists should use alt route #hrtraffic — VDOT Hampton Roads (@VaDOTHR) March 14, 2017

Virginia State Police are investigating the crash.

