Crash on Indian River Road in Chesapeake causes hourslong closure

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A crash in Chesapeake Sunday evening caused a near 12-hour closure on Indian River Road.

Chesapeake police say a vehicle left the road, hit a power pole and overturned and hit other cars in a 7-Eleven parking lot.

The roadway was closed around 7:45 p.m. as crews worked to fix power lines.

Police say the driver was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with injuries classified as non life-threatening. Indian River Road was reopened shortly before 7:20 a.m.

