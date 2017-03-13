Congress’ analyst: 14M lose coverage under GOP health bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nonpartisan analysts project that 14 million people would lose coverage next year under the House bill dismantling former President Barack Obama’s health care law. The estimate is a blow to Republicans.

Monday’s estimate by the Congressional Budget Office says the number of uninsured would grow to 24 million by 2026.

The projections give fuel to opponents who warn the measure would toss millions of voters off insurance plans. Criticism has come from Democrats, Republicans from states that benefit from Obama’s law and many corners of the health-care industry.

President Donald Trump backs the GOP plan.

Republican leaders have said their aim is to lower health care costs. They say coverage statistics are misleading because many people covered under Obama’s law have high out-of-pocket costs that make healthcare unaffordable.

Congressman Bobby Scott (VA-03) issued the following statement after the Congressional Budget Office announced that 24 million more Americans would be uninsured under the Republicans’ Pay More For Less bill.

The Congressional Budget Office has confirmed what we already knew – that millions of Americans would lose access to affordable health insurance under the Republican plan. This proposal was put together without considering the fundamental principles of arithmetic. By skewing the tax credits toward higher income families, it only shifts costs onto those living paycheck to paycheck. If certain people pay less, then the rest necessarily pay more. It is a zero sum game. Further, the Republican plan is fiscally irresponsible and gives a huge tax break to the wealthiest Americans. Lastly, the proposal purports to cover those with pre-existing conditions without requiring that everyone maintains health coverage. This approach has failed in numerous states that have tried it. Instead of re-trying failed health policies that result in millions paying more for less, we should build on the progress of the Affordable Care Act and not go backward.”

