Coast Guard closes the Port of Virginia

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Coast Guard captain of the port closed the Port of Virginia Monday in anticipation of high winds.

All vessels will be prohibited from entering or leaving the Chesapeake Bay. Vessels at 5,000 gross tons or greater aren’t allowed to move within the bay unless permission is granted by the captain of the port.

High winds in the area of up to 50 knots are likely to create hazardous conditions on shore and on the water. The weather may make it difficult for Coast Guard crews to get to distressed boaters.

“There is a real danger to all vessels on the water,” said Capt. Rick Wester, the captain of the port. “The combination of very strong winds, cold temperatures, rough seas and poor visibility all make for a very hazardous conditions, and I strongly recommend that mariners stay in port.”