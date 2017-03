HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police say a driver ran a red light early Sunday morning on W. Mercury Boulevard, and hit a patrol car.

Police say an officer driving a marked patrol car was attempting to turn at W. Mercury and Orcutt Avenue. The officer was taken to the hospital with injuries classified as non life-threatening.

The driver was issued summonses for failure to obey a traffic light and driving without a license.

