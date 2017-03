CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A car caught fire Sunday afternoon in the driveway of a Chesapeake home.

Capt. Scott Saunders with the Chesapeake Fire Department says the fire was at a home on Habitat Crossing — off of Great Bridge Boulevard. No injuries were reported.

A WAVY viewer captured video of the fire, showing a SUV fully engulfed in flames. It is unknown what may have caused the fire.

