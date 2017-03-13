8 Hampton Roads residents among 49 new Virginia State Police troopers

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Forty-nine new Virginia State Police troopers reported to their respective division headquarters to begin their final phase of training Monday.

The 125th Basic Session celebrated their graduation Friday at the state police academy in Chesterfield County. The new troopers finished a rigorous 29-week training session before they earned their diplomas. The new troopers received instruction in more than 100 different subjects, spanning hundreds of hours, in areas including crime scene investigation, survival Spanish, judicial procedures, self-defense, cultural diversity and firearms.

Eight troopers began their new assignments Monday in the Hampton Roads area. They will spend the next six weeks with a field training officer learning their new patrol areas and day-to-day duties.

Trooper Sean M. Martin returned to his hometown of Chesapeake for his first assignment. He received his degree in Criminal justice from Radford University.

Trooper Geordan A. Cross, of Suffolk, served two years in the Virginia Army National Guard before joining Virginia State Police. He became a trooper to make a difference. He’ll report for duty in Prince William County.

Trooper Evan R. Davis, of James City County, will head north to Frederick County for his first assignment. He joined state police because he liked the idea of working for an agency that would allow him to work throughout his home state.

Brunswick County resident Timothy S. Everman II wanted to join what he considers “the premier law enforcement agency.” His first assignment with the Virginia State Police takes him to Springfield.

After serving five years with the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, Trooper Stanley Jones IV wanted to take his law enforcement career in a different direction and felt Virginia State Police offered him an opportunity to do just that. He served for four years with the Virginia Army National Guard and will be on patrol in New Kent County.

Southampton County native Trooper Seth M. Morris will report for duty in neighboring Greensville County. He chose Virginia State Police in order to serve the public with “the best organization in law enforcement.”

Troopers Joshua M. Shaffer and Justin K. Littlejohn-Miller will assume their first assignments in Accomack County on the Eastern Shore.

Trooper Shaffer, a native of Suffolk, received his associate’s degree in Criminal Justice from Liberty University.

For Chesapeake resident Trooper Littlejohn-Miller, becoming a law enforcement officer presented an opportunity to serve his community and attempt to make Virginia and the nation safer places.

Congratulations to all the new troopers!