NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Flights coming in or going out of Norfolk International Airport may be cancelled or delayed due to a nor’easter hitting the parts of the Northeast early this week.

Travel could be shut down due to heavy snow and strong winds from Washington, D.C. to New York City and Boston.

While the system may not affect the Hampton Roads area, it could affect travel destinations.

