Two VA governor candidates hold debate at public forum

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WAVY) – Two candidates vying to be Virginia’s next governor participated in a debate, Saturday.

Republicans Corey Stewart and Frank Wagner hosted a forum at a church outside of Richmond. Stewart is a county supervisor in Prince William County, Virginia. Wagner is a state senator who represents Virginia Beach.

Wagner spoke about plans to reform education by emphasizing technical training. Stewart praised President Donald Trump’s leadership on immigration. He explained how he did the same in his county.

The other candidates running on the republican side are Denver Riggleman and Ed Gillespie. They couldn’t attend the debate because of scheduling conflicts.