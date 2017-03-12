State of Texas – A plan to end daylight saving time

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — If one lawmaker has his way, Sunday will be the last time you have to change your clocks for daylight saving time.

“It’s really time to end this archaic practice of springing forward,” said Rep. Jason Isaac, R-Dripping Springs.

And he has a plan. Isaac filed legislation to exempt Texas from daylight saving time. He calls it House Bill 2400. “Because there should only be 24 hours in a day,” Isaac said. “Not 25 on one day of the year, not 23 on another day of the year.”

Isaac explained details of his plan in an interview airing Sunday morning on KXAN’s State of Texas political program. HB 2400 would put Texas permanently on Central Daylight Time. “If we’re successful, you would not have to fall back in the Fall to Central Standard Time,” Isaac said.

Plans to put an end to springing forward and falling back have bipartisan support in the Texas Legislature. Sen. José Menéndez, D-San Antonio filed a similar measure in the Texas Senate.

Bills to end daylight saving time have come up in previous sessions, but they’ve always failed. Critics cite safety concerns, particularly for children heading to school while it’s still dark in the morning.

Isaac says the change could be good for families who want to do things together after the workday. “Most people I’m hearing from like the idea of ending the switching our clocks twice a year,” Isaac said.