Police respond to burglary and discover narcotics materials in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a crime scene in the 1100 block of Northvale Drive, Sunday afternoon.

According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, dispatch received an emergency call at 8:15 a.m. about a possible burglary. Officers arrived on the scene and saw signs of a break-in.

While officers were investigating the scene, they found narcotics paraphernalia.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department’s Hazmat Team was called-in to assist with possible meth making materials in the home.

Northvale Drive has been closed to traffic from the 1100 block to the 1300 block.

Police arrested Evan Eugene Reames III and charged him with two counts of breaking & entering with intent to assault. He is currently being held at the Virginia Beach Correctional Facility on no bond.

Four individuals are being questioned for the narcotics materials that were found.

The investigation is still active. There is no other information at this time.

Stay on WAVY.com for developments in this story.

Narcotics materials found at home in Virginia Beach View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Photo courtesy of the Virginia Beach Fire Department) (Photo courtesy of the Virginia Beach Fire Department) (Photo courtesy of the Virginia Beach Fire Department) (Photo courtesy of the Virginia Beach Fire Department) (Photo courtesy of the Virginia Beach Fire Department) (Photo courtesy of the Virginia Beach Fire Department) (Photo courtesy of the Virginia Beach Fire Department) (Photo courtesy of the Virginia Beach Fire Department) (Photo courtesy of the Virginia Beach Fire Department) (Photo courtesy of the Virginia Beach Fire Department)