HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Police are asking for assistance in finding a man who went missing Sunday.

Joel Eric Tyson, 59, was last seen in the 100 block of Watkins Drive around 12:18 p.m. He was last seen wearing a blue pullover with a grey t-shirt and blue jeans.

Tyson is 6’2″ and around 262 pounds. According to police, he is in need of medication not in his possession.

If you spot Tyson please call Public Safety Communications at (757) 727-6111.