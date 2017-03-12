Norfolk State, Hampton hoops accept postseason bids

The Norfolk State men’s basketball team fell just a few minutes short of hearing its name on Selection Sunday, losing to North Carolina Central in the MEAC Tournament Championship game on Saturday. But the Spartans’ season is not over.

Head coach Robert Jones’ team has accepted a bid to play in the CollegeInsider.com tournament, and will take on Liberty in the first round on Monday night. This is the fourth straight season the Spartans will play in the CIT.

Hampton University has also decided to keep its season going a little while longer, accepting a bid to play in the College Basketball Invitational. The Pirates will head to Coastal Carolina for a Wednesday night matchup.